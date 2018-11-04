Woman, 51, remains in critical condition following Kildare hit-and-run

A 51-year-old woman remains in a serious condition in Tallaght hospital in Dublin following a hit-and-run in Kildare.

It happened at around 8.30pm on Friday at the Canal Bridge in Osberstown in Naas.

A 16-year-old boy who was being questioned at Naas Garda Station in connection with the incident was released without charge yesterday evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Digital Desk