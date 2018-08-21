Waterford's Kirsten Mate Maher named 2018 Rose of Tralee
Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee.
Last year's winner Jennifer Byrne was at the Dome to hand over her crown.
Congratuations to this year's #RoseofTralee, Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher! pic.twitter.com/dWXmcmY0Dg— RTE One (@RTEOne) August 21, 2018
The 21-year-old student is the first woman of colour to win the annual competition.
#RoseofTralee 2018, Kirsten Mate Maher with her parents. pic.twitter.com/FJyQwCC0su— RTE One (@RTEOne) August 21, 2018
"I'm speechless, oh my God," she said after she was announced as the winner.
"I just want to say a massive thank you to these girls standing behind me and in front of me.
"I am overwhelmed at the amount of friends that I've just made - they're friends for life."
The Waterford Rose, Kirsten Mate Maher sings Feeling Good.— RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018
Amazing performance. #RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/1aHhtewrP3
