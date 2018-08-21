Waterford's Kirsten Mate Maher named 2018 Rose of Tralee

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee.

Last year's winner Jennifer Byrne was at the Dome to hand over her crown.

The 21-year-old student is the first woman of colour to win the annual competition.

"I'm speechless, oh my God," she said after she was announced as the winner.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to these girls standing behind me and in front of me.

"I am overwhelmed at the amount of friends that I've just made - they're friends for life."
