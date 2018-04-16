WATCH: The LÉ Samuel Beckett leaves Cork on deployment to Mediterranean

This morning, the LÉ Samuel Beckett left the Naval Base at Haulbowline in County Cork on deployment.

The vessel is headed to the Mediterranean with the EUNAV for Mission Operation Sophia.

Operation Sophia is "part of a comprehensive EU strategy to disrupt the human trafficking business model in the Mediterranean", according to Lt Cdr Eoin Smyth, Commanding Officer of the Samuel Beckett.

The 56 crew members were waved off by family as they departed on the mission which will last 14 weeks.