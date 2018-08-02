Vicky Phelan to meet with Simon Harris today

Vicky Phelan is to meet with the Health Minister Simon Harris later today to discuss the latest plans for handling the CervicalCheck scandal.

Last night, the government announced the appointment of retired High Court judge Charles Meenan to examine alternative ways of compensating the affected women and their families.

He will be consulting with them, and has been given two months to make recommendations.

The development follows yesterday's meeting involving Vicky Phelan and the Taoiseach.

Ms Phelan says she raised a broad range of issues with Leo Varadkar, and will be seeking further clarification from the Health Minister today.

"I expressed my concern that the proposed Patient Safety Bill does not include sanctions for individual practitioners, only healthcare providers," she said.

"He has told me that the bill will be passed through the Dail in September but amendments can be made through the normal channels.

"So I will be voicing my concerns on the absence of sanctions for healthcare practitioners to Simon Harris," she said.

Digital Desk