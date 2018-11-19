Two more arrests made in Kerry money laundering investigation

Back to Crime Ireland Home

Two more people have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering in Kerry.

Last Thursday, three people were taken in for questioning by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Killarney.

The suspects, who are all in their thirties, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Gardaí say the two arrests made in the Clondalkin area of Dublin today are directly linked to the operation.

The individuals are detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Money LaunderingKerry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland