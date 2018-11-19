Two more arrests made in Kerry money laundering investigation

Two more people have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering in Kerry.

Last Thursday, three people were taken in for questioning by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Killarney.

The suspects, who are all in their thirties, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Gardaí say the two arrests made in the Clondalkin area of Dublin today are directly linked to the operation.

The individuals are detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

