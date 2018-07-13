Third party needed to resolve Ryanair issues as two further strikes are planned - Forsa

Pilots at Ryanair are to hold two further strike dates next Friday and Tuesday the 24 of July.

The Irish Airline Pilots' Association branch of Forsa has announced the move in a dispute over working conditions.

In response, the airline is again encouraging pilots to take up its offer of a working group to resolve these issues.

Forsa spokesperson Bernard Harbour says a third party is needed to step in.

He said:

We found some common ground in talks with the airline but we believe that it would be useful to have a facilitation from an independent third party to try to move this on and get out of the situation we are in at the moment.

- Digital Desk