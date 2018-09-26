The hosepipe ban is over, but some water schemes still at risk

Irish Water is calling on customers to continue to conserve water despite the hosepipe ban being lifted.

The ban was as a result of the dry summer, leading to critical water levels in many areas.

The utility said "significant rain" in August means supplies have returned, or are returning, to normal levels for this time of the year.

However, Irish Water's Kate Gannon says a scheme in Co Westmeath still remains at risk.

Ms Gannon said: "So, the Mullingar Regional Water Supply Scheme is still at risk because the levels in Lough Owel are still falling.

"Lough Owel is actually a lake, but it is a spring-fed lake so we need the groundwater levels to recharge for that lake to recover.

"We don't have night-time restrictions on at the moment, but we are watching that and we are hoping we won't have to introduce it."

Irish Water said the probability of a water outage is now very low.

They said: "In the Greater Dublin Area, where we were very concerned about the levels in the Poulaphuca reservoir, the rate of decline has decreased significantly and the probability of an outage is now very low. Levels at the Inniscarra dam in Cork, Lough Guitane in Kerry and Lough Owel in Mullingar have all stabilised and are recovering.

"While this is very welcome news, it is essential that people continue to conserve water."