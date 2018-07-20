Temperatures to rise as sunshine returns for weekend

The good weather is set to return - but it will not be as hot as it has been in recent weeks.

Overnight rain is set to clear up by this afternoon with some sunny spells later on.

Tomorrow will be dry and bright with more good weather on Sunday.

"Temperatures will certainly rise over the weekend, I know forecasters in Britain are giving 30 degrees in London but different country and a long, long way from us weather-wise," said Pat Clarke, forecaster with Met Éireann.

"Our temperatures will rise and certainly get into the low 20s over the weekend, maybe even the mid-20s in a couple of central and eastern areas on Sunday."

Latest rainfall radar to 8:05am pic.twitter.com/fv30wTX8yc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2018

Digital Desk