Teenager dies after car hits ditch in Co. Mayo
05/08/2018 - 08:10:00
A teenager has died in a car accident in Co. Mayo.
The collision happened at The Quay in Clare Island, Westport, at around 1am this morning.
A male teenager was killed when the car he was driving collided with a ditch.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road at the scene has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.
Gardaí have appealled for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50230 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.