Teenager dies after car hits ditch in Co. Mayo

A teenager has died in a car accident in Co. Mayo.

The collision happened at The Quay in Clare Island, Westport, at around 1am this morning.

A male teenager was killed when the car he was driving collided with a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at the scene has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealled for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50230 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.