A 17-year-old boy is missing from his home in Westmeath.

Gardaí are calling for the public's help to find Devin Quinn who is missing from the Moate area since August 27.

Devin is 5'5", with brown hair, of slim build and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Moate on 090 648 1106.

