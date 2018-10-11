Storm Callum: 'Severe winds' and flooding as orange warning to come into effect

"Severe winds" and flooding is expected later today with Storm Callum set to hit Ireland.

A Status Orange weather warning will come into effect for 13 counties tonight.

The effects of Storm Callum are expected from 10pm tonight - when the orange weather warning kicks in for counties Cork and Kerry.

Winds will then pick up from midnight around the rest of the country.

In total, 13 counties have an orange weather warning in place - the second highest level of severity - they include: Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

A yellow warning will also be in place for the rest of the country at the same time.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Joanna Donnelly, says people need to take this storm seriously.

"Although the winds will be strongest at the coast they will also be strong inland too with gusts expected up to 110km per hour inland and up to 130km per hour at the coast," said Ms Donnelly.

Wind Warnings have been updated for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland.

Note: Wind strengths remain the same, changes to validity times.

Warning info: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/oimzDlQgbB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018

Road users are also being advised to take care, Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority said: "We've got to watch out for debris, falling debris, wheelie bins can be blown out onto the road.

"The danger is trees coming down, branches coming down but, of course, leaves as well coming down on the footpaths and the road."

Motorists are also being advised to leave extra space between themselves and other vehicles, particularly cyclists and pedestrians.

A orange weather warning for strong winds has been issued for D, LH, WX, WW, MH, C, WD, DL, G, MO, SO, CE & KY for Thursday night & Friday AM. Motorists are reminded to allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists & motorcyclists. pic.twitter.com/pjJP8h9YNY — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) October 10, 2018

The Road Safety Authority has issued the following advice for road users:

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

The warnings are set to remain in place until 9am tomorrow for most of the country.

Storm Callum is expected to pass over the country in a northerly direction, with warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare set to expire at around lunchtime tomorrow.

Digital Desk