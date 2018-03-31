Snow forecast as Status Yellow warning issued for bank holiday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning, as Ireland braces itself for the possibility of more snow this Easter weekend.

The warning will be in place from 6pm tomorrow until 6pm on Monday evening.

The forecast calls for a heavy rain in southern counties on Sunday night, with this extending northwards overnight and during Monday, turning wintry with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.

Vincent O'Shea of Met Éireann explains where will be affected.

"At this stage, there just is a small risk that it might turn to snow, maybe in parts of the north midlands and Ulster, but it really would be confined to higher ground, especially hills. There is no alarm as regards snowfall for the bulk of the country."

