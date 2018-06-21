Simon Harris disappointed at the 'huge underrepresentation' of women

The Health Minister says the lack of women scheduled to speak at the MacGill Summer School is disappointing.

The popular event has come under fire for originally only including 12 women out of 56 speakers.

It is now said that it will try to fix this by holding one session on the abortion referendum and another on gender balancing.

Minister Simon Harris said he would like to see women represented more at all events.

He said: "I think it is very disappointing that there is such a huge underrepresentation of women.

"I've just come from a conference, InspireFest, where 65% of the attendees were female and 65% of the speakers were female so of course it's possible to do.

"Anything to suggest that it's difficult to get women speakers, certainly not in the world that I live in or the circles that I move in, so I think it's unfortunate and I'm sure organisers will work hard to rectify it."

