Ryanair pilots and management to meet Wednesday but strike still expected to go ahead

Ryanair pilots and management are to meet on Wednesday - but Thursday's strike is still expected to go ahead.

It is after Ryanair agreed to meet at a neutral venue for talks on conditions.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association has accepted an invitation to meet with Ryanair management at a neutral venue on Wednesday - having previously refused to meet at the airline's headquarters.

Parent union Forsa said it would keep the location of the meeting confidential, while Ryanair tweeted that it is willing to meet at Dublin Airport.

Despite ongoing differences, the union said it is determined to work towards resolving the issue of a seniority agreement for pilots.

However, Forsa says it expects Thursday's planned strike will go ahead.

Passengers can expect to hear from Ryanair tomorrow about any disruptions on July 12.

