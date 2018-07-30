Ryanair offers meeting with Forsa over pilots' dispute

Ryanair has invited the trade union Forsa to a meeting to discuss the ongoing pilots' dispute.

The airline says the flights it cancelled this Friday due to the fourth day of industrial action cannot be restored even if the strike is called off now as alternative arrangements have been made.

Ryanair says it has agreed to nine out of 11 of Forsa's requirements and hopes the union will accept the invitation to meet this Saturday or next week to discuss the matter.

"The 20 cancelled flights next Friday cannot be recovered even if this unnecessary strike is called off," the airline said.

"We hope Forsa will accept our invitation to meet either next Saturday or any day the following week commencing Mon 6 Aug, as long as no more strikes are called while we meet, and no Aer Lingus pilots are involved in these negotiations.

"Forsa’s call for a meeting lacks credibility when we invited them to meet us last Wednesday, and their only response was to refuse, and instead call a fourth strike.

"We apologise to the 3,500 Irish customers (whose 20 flights next Fri have been cancelled), but who have now been re-accommodated or refunded. We share their frustration at these strikes (by just 25% of Irish pilots), which are unnecessary when we have already agreed to nine of ForsaA’s 11 requirements."