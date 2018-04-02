RSA urging drivers to slow down amid bank holiday traffic

Anyone taking to the roads today are asked to slow down.

Extra traffic is expected as people return home after the bank holiday weekend.

File image.

Director of Road Safety Research with the RSA, Michael Rowland says drivers need to make sure they are rested.

He said: "Fatigue is as dangerous as drink driving.

"We are engaging in an awareness campaign with Applegreen, there will be free coffee at designated Applegreen stations between 2 and 8pm for those who are driving losg distances.

"They can stop, sip and sleep."

- Digital Desk