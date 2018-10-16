Richard Bruton confirmed as Denis Naughton's replacement as Communications Minister

Joe McHugh has been confirmed as the new Minister for Education.

The Dáil approved his appointment this evening with Richard Bruton moving to the Department of Communications.

Denis Naughten, who had to resign last week, voted with the government to appoint his replacement.

Independent Seán Canney has also been appointed as Junior Minister, while Seán Kyne has been named Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht.

Digital Desk