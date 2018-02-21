Returning emigrants will only have to take half number of mandatory driving lessons before sitting test

Returning emigrants will only have to take half the number of mandatory driving lessons before applying for a test.

The Transport Minister Shane Ross says it is to reduce the burden on those who come back to Ireland and cannot swap a full driving licence for an Irish one.

It means they will take six lessons instead of 12 before taking the test.

Each lesson lasts approximately one hour and must be completed with an Essential Driver Training instructor approved by the RSA.

- Digital Desk