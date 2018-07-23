Prospect of further Ryanair strike dates after tomorrow's day of action

There could be more Ryanair strikes on the way.

The disputes committee of Fórsa's Services and Enterprises Division is to meet on Wednesday to consider further industrial action at the airline.

The announcement was made ahead of tomorrow's third one-day strike by directly-employed Ryanair pilots based in Ireland.

Fórsa has criticised airline management's suggestion that it might also cut back on jobs and expansion plans in Ireland because of industrial action.

Bernard Harbor, Head of Communications with the union, described Ryanair's statement as "irresponsible".

"We don't accept that jobs or even expansion in the airline need to be put at risk by the company," he said.

"We think it's irresponsible for them to say what they said.

"Our focus is on trying to find a resolution to the dispute rather than trying to put fuel under the differences we have."

