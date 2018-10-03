Proposal for 'granny flat grant' to be put forward

A grant for an elderly person to convert their home into two separate housing units is being put forward.

The proposal is being tabled by Shane Ross's Independent Alliance ahead of next week's budget.

The so-called 'granny flat grant' would be pitched as a way to help the housing crisis by encouraging older people to downsize and help them afford to stay in their houses.

It comes after the group previously called for a 'granny grant' for family members who help with childcare.

Independent Alliance TD Kevin Boxer Moran says it is only a proposal and the details are still being discussed.

"What we've done is put forward a proposal that we'll look at dividing a house and putting forward a proposal, a grant, that will allow elderly people that want to downsize and convert their houses.

"It's only a proposal.

"Budget time is always a time to put forward proposals and there's a number of proposals on the table in relation to housing," he said.

Digital Desk