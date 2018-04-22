Private school in Minister's constituency 'threatened legal action' after €150,000 grant refused

It has been reported that a South Dublin school threatened the State with legal action after being refused a grant to build a hockey pitch.

According to information obtained under a freedom of information request by the Sunday Business Post, Wesley College were left furious after a grant of €150,000 was denied on the grounds that it is privately owned.

Following an appeal under a process set up by Minister for Transport Shane Ross, the college was successful in overturning the decision. it had applied for the funding in partnership with the YMCA hockey club.

The fee-paying school is located in Minster Ross' Dublin Rathdown constituency, and the Minister controversially tweeted his "delight" at the decision afterwards.

Delighted to confirm that @wesleycollege has been granted €150,000 as part of Sports Capital Programme. The funding will ensure the resurfacing of the hockey pitch and will benefit the school as well as @YMCAHC pic.twitter.com/HlPSK0mUoA — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) March 9, 2018

The Minister for Sport told RTÉ Radio 1's 'Today with Sean O'Rourke' programme in Marcg that, while he was delighted for Wesley College, it did not mean he had a hand in the decision.

Mr Ross said: "I was delighted, didn't mean I was involved in the process...I had absolutely nothing to do with it whatsoever, bar signing off."

Thirty publicly funded primary and secondary schools missed out on the funding they applied for at the time.

- Digital desk