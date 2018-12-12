Pedestrian struck by van in Limerick

A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a van in Co Limerick.

Gardaí in Bruff, Co Limerick are investigating the collision in Hospital which happened today.

At approximately 5.40pm a man, 33, was seriously injured after being struck by a van on Main St, Hospital.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

His condition is described as critical.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions are in place, it is expected to stay closed until at least tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with any information or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.