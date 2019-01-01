One winner of tonight's €129m EuroMillions jackpot
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €129,645,665
There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
- 1
- 8
- 11
- 25
- 28
- 4
- 6
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 3
- 26
- 42
- 45
- 49
