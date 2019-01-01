One winner of tonight's €129m EuroMillions jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth more than €129m.

The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 11, 25, 28 and the bonus numbers were 4 and 6.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

11 players won prizes worth €123,450 in the draw.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw of €500,000.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 26, 42, 45 and 49.