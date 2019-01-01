One winner of tonight's €129m EuroMillions jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth more than €129m.

The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 11, 25, 28 and the bonus numbers were 4 and 6.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

11 players won prizes worth €123,450 in the draw.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw of €500,000.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 26, 42, 45 and 49.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 01, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 12
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 23
    • 26
    • 38
    • 15



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €129,645,665

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 25
    • 28
    • 4
    • 6



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 26
    • 42
    • 45
    • 49



