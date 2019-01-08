Number of patients on trolleys rises as nurses set to announce strike days

There has been another rise in the number of patients waiting for hospital beds across the country today.

The INMO's latest report shows 583 are waiting on trolleys and in emergency departments.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 61 patients in need of a bed.

That is followed by University Hospital Limerick and Letterkenny University Hospital on 43.

The INMO is to announce today the dates for a series of 24-hour strikes.

95% of nurses and midwives voted for industrial action last month in a row over staff shortages and pay.