Navy detains two fishing vessels in Irish Sea

Two Irish-registered fishing boats have been detained in the Irish Sea for alleged breaches of fishing rules.

It was part of an overnight operation by naval service vessel LE Eithne when officers boarded the boat.

File photo of the LE Eithne.

The vessels are being escorted to Howth in Dublin and will then be handed over to Gardaí.

It brings to seven the number of boats detained by the naval service so far this year.