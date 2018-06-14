Navan man (59) missing following walk while on holiday in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 59-year-old man who is missing from Tralee in Co Kerry.

Gilbert Fitzpatrick from Navan, Co Meath was last seen at 11am last Saturday.

Gilbert Fitzpatrick.

It is understood he went walking in The Gap of Dunloe area of Killarney and the alarm was raised when he failed to return to his holiday accommodation in Tralee the following day.

Mr Fitzpatrick is around five-foot-five-inches tall, of slight build with dark/grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a light blue check short-sleeved shirt, navy trousers and black shoes and he was carrying a rain jacket.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Gardaí.

