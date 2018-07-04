Nationwide hosepipe ban to remain in place until the end of the month

A nationwide ban on hosepipes in Ireland will come into effect on Friday, Irish Water has said.

The hosepipe ban was first introduced in the Greater Dublin Area on Monday.

It has been confirmed that a National Water Conservation Order will be in place from 8am on 6 July until midnight on 31 July 2018 for all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities. Find out more at https://t.co/BCQhlDOmSN #ConserveWater — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 4, 2018

The move now means the whole island of Ireland faces water restrictions after Northern Ireland Water enforced a limit on domestic water use on Monday.

Earlier this week, Irish Water issued warnings that further water restrictions could be extended across the country.

Friday's ban, which comes into effect from 8am, will run until the end of the month.

This is the first time Irish Water has imposed a nationwide ban.

As the drought continues in the ongoing heatwave, the public is banned from using their garden hose, with a few exceptions.

People are not allowed to use a hosepipe to water their garden, wash their car or private boat, or to fill or maintain a swimming or paddling pool, a pond or fountain.

Here are some simple things that you can do outside to help #ConserveWater. For more on how to conserve water at home and at work, see https://t.co/BWj7NTeK1N. pic.twitter.com/WpsiUa8bSR — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 4, 2018

The public, however, are allowed to water their garden plants with a watering can.

Those found in breach of the ban could face a fine of €125.

Meanwhile, the DSPCA is reminding people of the dangers the hot weather can cause to animals and says owners should never leave pets in cars or without access to water.

@agriculture_ie reminds all animal owners to ensure their animals have adequate water supplies during the hot spell. Dedicated helpline to report incidents of Animal Cruelty @ Call Save: 0761 064408 or 01 6072379, or email animalwelfare@agriculture.gov.ie. pic.twitter.com/7h8PfitizZ — Dept Agriculture IRL (@agriculture_ie) June 26, 2018

The charity received over 30 calls about horses tied up with no access to shade or water, on one day alone last week and has received numerous reports about dogs being left in parked cars for long periods of time.

- Digital Desk