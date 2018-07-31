Motorcyclists urged to 'bike safe' over bank holiday weekend

70% of motorcyclists killed in 2017 died in the second half of the year

Five motorbike riders killed in the last 6 days of July 2017

70% of motorcycle deaths to date in 2018 occurred on a Sunday

Motorcyclists urged to ‘ease off the throttle’ and wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Drivers need to look and look again for motorcyclists

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are urging motorcyclists to ‘bike safe’ this weekend.

They are also appealing to drivers to watch out for motorcyclists by looking once and looking again to make sure there are not motorcyclists in their blind spots.

In 2017, 70% of the 20 motorcyclists killed died in the second half of the year.

Five motorbike riders alone were killed in the last week of July 2017.

To date, in 2018 seven motorcyclists have been killed on the roads.

Sunday is the most dangerous day for motorcyclist fatalities with 70% of the deaths occurring on this day of the week.

An examination of forensic fatal collision investigation files published in 2016 by the RSA found that almost a third of motorcyclists involved in fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 had consumed alcohol and that bikers speeding was a factor in almost half of all motorcyclist deaths.

The message from the RSA and Gardaí to these at-risk bikers is to never drink drive, ease off the throttle and keep within the speed limits and always wear the appropriate personal protective equipment and high visibility clothing.

Mr. Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport said: “Motorcyclists often refer to the thrill of riding, but it is important to remember that biking is an activity that requires a high level of skill, knowledge and concentration.

I would urge all motorcyclists to exercise caution at this dangerous time on our roads. This is not only a safety message for motorcyclists. It’s also a call to drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, especially when turning, overtaking and at junctions.

Road users are also being urged to take extra care over the August bank holiday weekend.

Drivers are reminded that the RSA and Applegreen have teamed up again to help drivers tackle tiredness behind the wheel by providing free cups of coffee to drivers between 2pm and 8pm on Friday 3 August and Monday 6 August.

Simply say ‘RSA’ to the till operator to avail of a free coffee.

A total of 87 people have died in fatal crashes to date in 2018. This is down 6 compared to the same period last year.

