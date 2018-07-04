Mother 'shocked' at being told to stop breastfeeding at GAA match

A mother who was told not to breastfeed her baby at a GAA match, says she was left "shocked" and "embarrassed".

Iseult Mangan was asked by an official at the weekend's Kildare/Mayo match to go to the toilets if she wanted to nurse her child.

Other staff came to her aid and told her breastfeeding is welcome.

Iseult says she felt upset at the whole situation.

She said: "Security says 'no, you can't do that here', and I said 'what do you mean I can't do that here?', so he said 'you can do that in the toilets'.

"To which I stepped back and I had my 11-year-old daughter right behind me, my husband and my sons had gone off to watch the match where we'd said we'd go if we didn't get a seat.

"I said to him 'are you for real?', and he just looked over my shoulder and didn't engage with me again."