Mother pleads for a home to spend last 'weeks, months or years' with terminally ill daughter

The mother of a terminally ill girl has pleaded for help to find a home where she can bring her daughter and hold onto her for "as much as she can" for "whatever weeks, months or years" that she has left with her.

Lynn Marie Walsh said she is doing everything she can to keep Jessica, who has Rett Syndrome, alive because she is not ready to let her go.

The 10-year-old is receiving palliative care in Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Lynn Marie and her son, Elliot, are staying nearby in the Ronald McDonald housing unit because Lynn Marie is afraid to stay too far away from her daughter.

She explained to the "Today with Miriam O' Callaghan" show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning that she was living in a "lovely house in Newbridge" for the past four years but that house cannot be adapted and Elliot travels to and from school in Kildare every day.

All she wants, Lynn said, is to bring Jessica to a house that is adapted for her needs so she can enjoy her time with her daughter and ensure Jessica is surrounded by her loving family and not by strangers.

She said as Jessica's condition deteriorated, she was unable to bring her up and down the stairs.

She turned the living room into a bedroom and resorted to buying a paddling pool to bathe Jessica in the living room because she could not get her up to the bathroom.

Lynn Marie said that all she wants is a house with a downstairs bathroom.

Ms Walsh said: "Seeing her in a hospital, and I'm doing everything to keep her alive because I'm not ready to let her go, I just want to hold onto her as much as I can.

"I need help to get her home for whatever weeks, months or years that I have her so that I can make whatever memories with my daughter.

"The last thing I want is to have memories of her in a hospital bed."

"I want to get a proper home, the palliative care that she needs, and that's all I want but it's like I'm not being listened to. The way I look at it, I'm not asking for handouts, I'm just asking the council to listen and understand that all I want is to bring her home to a house that's adapted for her needs so that I can enjoy the time that I have with my daughter.

"No mother wants to end up in a hospital sitting beside their bedside not knowing whether they are going to pull through or not, and I'm scared of that bit."

Although Jessica qualifies for hours of nursing care, nurses cannot come to a house that is not adapted.

She said that Kildare County Council has "a book on Jessica's condition" but they have said she has to wait until a house becomes available.

She added that she did not want to put her personal life out in the open but she was left with no alternative but to ask for help.