More than 10,000 children face 18-month wait for specialist appointments

More than 10,000 children are facing delays of at least 18 months to see a specialist.

The figures include more than 3,000 children waiting for an appointment with an orthopaedic surgeon, according to the Irish Independent.

The number of children waiting more than 18 months is 20 times higher than two years ago.

It has led to concerns from parents that their kids could develop complications if they have to wait too long to be seen.