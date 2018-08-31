Minister yet to receive files amid report Commission may reject nurses' pay rise

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he has not received a report yet on the future of nurses pay.

It is reported the Public Sector Pay Commission is set to reject a pay increase for nurses, who are looking for a raise to address staff shortages.

There are concerns nurses could engage in industrial action if they do not get more money.

Minister Donohoe was tight-lipped when asked about the reports.

He said: "I have not received the Pay Commission report yet from the Public Sector Pay Commission who are looking into issues in relation to recruitment and retention within our health service.

"When I receive the report from the commission, I'll then take it to Cabinet for a discussion within Cabinet."