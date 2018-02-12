Met Éireann issue status yellow wind and rain weather warning

Back to Ireland Home

A weather alert for wet and windy weather comes into force from 5pm this evening.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning as a spell of thundery downpours sweeps eastwards tonight.

File image.

Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected in coastal areas while snow is likely in parts of Ulster and north Connacht.

The alert will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Met Éireann, Wind, Rain, Weather

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland