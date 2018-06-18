Member of Cork stag removed from Ibiza flight says Ryanair's decision was 'overreaction'

One of three men removed from a flight from Dublin to Ibiza has spoken about the experience.

Niall Harrington from Cork was one of three men taken off the flight on Saturday after his friend opened a naggin of vodka on the flight.

He spoke to Neil Prendeville on Cork's Red FM about the flight.

"One of the lads that was in our party, he was after bringing on his own alcohol. He opened and poured his own drink. They asked him to stop and he put it away," said Niall.

Later on he opened it again and before we knew it we were told we were being diverted as a result of disrupting behaviour.

"There was nothing like that, it was just good fun. People were going on holidays, everyone was in good form."

The pilot diverted to Paris as a result.

The three friends took another flight to Ibiza from Paris.

Niall said he believed Ryanair's reaction was over-the-top.

To be taken off for drinking a naggin is an overreaction.

They have since received an email informing them they were banned from flying with Ryanair and had to find an alternative flight back to Ireland.

Ryanair has responded by calling for significant changes to prohibit the sale of alcohol at airports, such as a two-drink limit per passenger and no alcohol sales before 10am.

Listen to the interview in full here: