Medical Council president's comments on CervicalCheck welcome says Health Minister

Health Minister Simon Harris has welcomed a statement from the new President of the Medical Council about the positive impact of cancer screening programmes.

Dr Rita Doyle said she is concerned at the levels of inaccurate information that are in the public domain as a result of the recent CervicalCheck difficulties.

She said cancer screening saves lives every week, but that message has been lost in the issues that have emerged.

Minister Harris has tweeted this evening saying he is fully committed to the screening programme - to protect it, and to making improvements.

