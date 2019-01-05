Man remains in custody in connection with death of woman in Donegal

A man remains in garda custody this morning in connection with the death of a woman in Co Donegal.

The body of 27-year-old Jasmine McMonagle was found at her home at the Forest Park Estate in Killygordon yesterday morning.

The man, in his 20s, is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Jasmine McMonagle

Local journalist Stephen Maguire says friends were devastated when they heard the news.

"Some of her friends actually arrived at the house and were too distraught to speak," said Mr Maguire.

"One did simply say she couldn't believe [Ms McMonagle] was gone."

He added that Ms McMonagle was described as "a very quiet person but at the same times a very nice person.

"People just can't believe what has happened here."

It was reported yesterday that the mother-of-two had contacted gardaí just minutes beforehand to report a domestic disturbance at her home at Forest Park on the outskirts of the East Donegal village.

Gardaí received the call from the distressed woman at 4.20am.

Jasmine McMonagle

However, when they arrived at 4.47am, they were refused entry to the house at Forest Park on the outskirts of the East Donegal village.

Local county councillor Gary Doherty, who is from the same village as Ms McMonagle, said yesterday that the incident was just tragic.

"The whole community is in shock at the tragic news coming from Killygordon this morning," he said.

Inspector Michael Harrison gave a brief statement on behalf of gardaí outside Letterkenny Garda station yesterday afternoon.

“Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal this morning," he said.

“The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The office of the State Pathologist has been informed and is currently en route to the scene.

“The assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested and we expect them to be at the scene sometime this afternoon.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained under the terms of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“At this stage of the investigation, I’m not in a position to answer any further questions or make any more statements.”