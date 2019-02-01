Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Offaly

A man has died in a traffic accident in Co. Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at around 3pm to a single-car crash on a minor road at Lusmagh near Banagher.

It is understood the car was travelling from Lusmagh towards Victoria Lough when it left the road and struck a wall.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His passenger, a man in his late 20s, was uninjured.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensics are investigating the scene and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Birr Garda Station 057-9169710 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.