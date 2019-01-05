Man charged with the murder of a woman in Donegal

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young aspiring model and actress in Co Donegal.

Richard Burke appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court before Judge John Kilrane.

Wearing a grey top and grey tracksuit bottoms, Burke was charged with Murder Contrary to Common Law.

The accused, who was represented by solicitor Frank Dorrian, did not speak during the brief appearance.

Burke, of 49 Forest Park, Killygordon, was brought to court amidst heavy Garda security from Letterkenny Garda station.

Detective Garda Sgt. Michael Galvin told the court that he arrested Burke at 3.15pm at Letterkenny Garda station.

When charged the accused replied "I understand everything."

Garda Superintendent Colm Nevin applied to have the accused remanded in custody to Harristown Court until next Friday, January 11th and this was granted by Judge John Kilrane.

Mother of two Jasmine McMonagle, who was originally from Castlefinn, was found dead at her home at Forest Park in Killygordan at 7.30am on Friday morning last.

It followed a siege at the home when Gardai had been refused entry following reports of a domestic disturbance at around 4am.

Ms McMonagle, an aspiring actress and model, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

Burke was arrested at the scene by members of the Garda's Regional Response Unit just before 7.30am.

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda station for questioning in relation to the woman's death before he was formally charged yesterday (SAT).

Ms McGonagle's two children Sky, aged 7 and Luna, aged 1, are now in the care of their grandparents.

Tributes have continued to flow in for Ms McMonagle on social media.