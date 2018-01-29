Man arrested as Gardaí seize €310k of drugs in Tipperary

Drugs worth an estimated €310,000 have been seized by Gardaí during operations in Tipperary.

Heroin with a street value of €280,000 was found during a search of a house in Cashel last night.

The find followed a stop-and-search operation on Saturday night on the Dublin Road in Cashel.

Gardaí found €30,000 worth of cannabis herb when they searched a van.

A 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested.

The woman has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The man was charged and will appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this evening.