Man airlifted to by Coast Guard after fall from Cork cliffs

An angler has been airlifted to safety after falling from cliffs earlier today at Knockadoon Head in County Cork.

Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117 was called to the scene and the man was transferred to Cork University Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Gerard O'Flynn is the Search and Rescue co-ordination manager with the Irish Coast Guard.

He said: "Our coordination centre in Valentia became aware of a gentleman in difficulty off a place called Knockadoon Head in East Cork, on the Cork/Waterford border.

"The Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter, supported by the two local volunteer coastguard teams, Ballycotton and Youghal, went to the assistance of the injured party.

"The man was airlifted and taken to hospital where we believe he is comfortable."