List of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings published

The conservation charity An Taisce has published a list of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings.

The group's warning the buildings could be lost if action is not taken.

Atkins Hall. Picture: Denis Scannell

An Taisce say the ten buildings are all of national importance but many are in such disrepair that they may be dangerous or unusable.

The 10 buildings are:

  • Atkins Hall, Cork
  • Carrickglass Demesne, Carrigglass, Co Longford
  • Carstown House, Carstown, Co Louth
  • Cassidy’s Distillery, Monasterevin, Co Kildare
  • Castle Saunderson, Co Cavan
  • Castlehyde Church, Castlehyde, Co Cork
  • Charleville Castle, Tullamore, Co Offaly
  • Claremount, Claremorris, Co Mayo
  • Iveagh Markets, Dublin 8
  • Sacred Heart Secondary School, Roscrea, Co Tipperary

The criteria that make the structures unsafe is:

  • Vacant with no identified new use
  • Suffering from neglect and/or poor maintenance
  • Suffering from structural problems
  • Fire damaged
  • Open to the elements
  • Threatened with demolition
  • Abandoned ruin

An Taisce says the buildings could be lost to future generations, and it suggests some of them could be restored to provide affordable housing.

In a statement, An Taisce said: "Given the critical homeless situation in the country, some of these heritage buildings could be restored to provide affordable housing for families and individuals."

