List of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings published
The conservation charity An Taisce has published a list of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings.
The group's warning the buildings could be lost if action is not taken.
An Taisce say the ten buildings are all of national importance but many are in such disrepair that they may be dangerous or unusable.
The 10 buildings are:
- Atkins Hall, Cork
- Carrickglass Demesne, Carrigglass, Co Longford
- Carstown House, Carstown, Co Louth
- Cassidy’s Distillery, Monasterevin, Co Kildare
- Castle Saunderson, Co Cavan
- Castlehyde Church, Castlehyde, Co Cork
- Charleville Castle, Tullamore, Co Offaly
- Claremount, Claremorris, Co Mayo
- Iveagh Markets, Dublin 8
- Sacred Heart Secondary School, Roscrea, Co Tipperary
The criteria that make the structures unsafe is:
- Vacant with no identified new use
- Suffering from neglect and/or poor maintenance
- Suffering from structural problems
- Fire damaged
- Open to the elements
- Threatened with demolition
- Abandoned ruin
An Taisce says the buildings could be lost to future generations, and it suggests some of them could be restored to provide affordable housing.
In a statement, An Taisce said: "Given the critical homeless situation in the country, some of these heritage buildings could be restored to provide affordable housing for families and individuals."
