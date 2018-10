Latest: Gavin Duffy brands Peter Casey Traveller comments 'reckless and inflammatory'

Latest: Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy has responded to comments Peter Casey made about Travellers.

Speaking this morning, Mr Duffy said that the comments deeply concerned him calling them "reckless and inflammatory".

He said that Mr Casey should withdraw the comments also said that they had no place in a presidential campaign.

"They reach back into another era which I believed we, as a society and a community, have put well behind us," said Mr Duffy.

"Travellers face many challenges in life, not least in developing and sustaining understanding and acceptance with the settled community.

"Such comments only pitch us back into a time and a dark place that we have long ago left behind. I would ask Mr Casey to withdraw his comments."

Among the comments made by Peter Casey was the claim that the travelling community don't pay their fair share of taxes.

"They get education, they get support and they are not paying their fair share of taxes in society," said Mr Casey.

"They live, by and large it's acknowleged, outside of society. That's why they get their status but, you know, did they put in their tax returns?

"Did they pay their taxes? I think it's just wrong."

Traveller advocacy group Pavee Point have described his comments as "ill informed and offensive" and called for Mr Casey to drop out of the presidential race.

Earlier: Calls for Peter Casey to withdraw from Áras race after Traveller comments

Calls are being made on Peter Casey to withdraw from the race to be Ireland's next President over comments he made about Travellers.

Pavee Point has described the comments as grossly insulting and offensive and have called on him to withdraw from the race for the Áras.

Peter Casey made the comments while speaking to the Indepdent.ie's podcast 'The Floating' Voter.

"I don't believe that Travellers should be given special status, why should they be given status over and above yourself or myself," said Mr Casey.

He said that it is "nonsense" that Travellers are viewed as a minority ethnicity saying "they're not Romany or whatever".

He went on to describe Travellers as "basically people that are camping on somebody else's land".

Digital Desk