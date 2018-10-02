Kildare woman, 49, missing since Friday

Gardaí are looking for Fiona Fagan, 49, who is missing from Kilcock, Co Kildare since Friday, September 28.

Fiona is 5'2", with brown hair, and of average build.

It is not known what Fiona was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Celbridge on 01 6012370, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk