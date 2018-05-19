Justice Minister to honour 88 Garda members who have died in duty

The Justice Minister will today honour the 88 Garda members who have died in the line of duty.

Charlie Flanagan will read their names at the Annual Garda memorial Day at Dublin Castle.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

The Minister will remember in particular Garda Adrian Donohoe and Garda Tony Golden - the most recent additions to the roll of honour.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead during an armed robbery at Bellurgan, Co Louth, in January 2013.

Garda Tony Golden was shot dead at Omeath, Co Louth, in October 2015 while protecting a young woman who was a victim of domestic abuse.

Tony Golden.

The Minister's address - at Dublin Castle - also reflects on his own personal experience - with the death of Garda Michael Clerkin in 1976 while following a tip-off over a plot to kidnap and kill the Minister's late father.

A Gold Scott medal was awarded posthumously to Garda Clerkin at a ceremony last December.

The Minister today reads aloud the names of all 88 gardai who were killed in the service of the State - and whose names are imortalised, inscribed in stone, within the garden walls.

- Digital Desk