Judicial Appointments Bill fails to pass before summer recess

Daniel McConnell, Political Editor

The Judicial Appointments Commission Bill has failed to be passed through the Oireachtas before the summer recess.

The controversial and much maligned bill will not now be finalised until the Autumn at the earliest.

The bill, championed by Transport Minister Shane Ross, has been dogged by criticism from within government and the Opposition.

It did not conclude its committee stage in the Seanad before the Upper House broke for the summer last night.

This meant it could not be sent to the Dail for final stage which it must do to become law.

Mr Ross had long hoped it would have passed by the summer recess.