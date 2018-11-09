Irishman John Curran may have been murdered for his mobile

It has emerged an Irishman murdered in South Africa may have been killed for his mobile phone.

Investigations are continuing after father of four, John Curran, was found dead at his apartment in Cape Town.

CCTV footage is being examined by officers as part of the investigations but no arrests have been made so far.

It is thought Mr Curran, who is originally from Dublin, was the victim of a robbery where only his phone was taken.

Local police are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry but no arrests have been made so far.

South African Journalist JJ Cornish says it does not appear the incident was a burglary that went wrong.

Mr Cornish said: "There is no indication of that at all. There was a British man who was stabbed in his flat in Greenpoint, not terribly far away, just last month and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in that regard."