Irish Rail welcomes decision that protects proposed Dart Underground station

Irish Rail is welcoming a planning decision that protects a proposed Dart Underground station.

Permission for a seven floor office block on Sandwith Street just south of Pearse Station in Dublin has been refused.

That is despite there being no plan to build the underground link between the main train stations for at least another decade.

But Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says the proposed route needs to be protected in the meantime.

He said: "The Dart Underground is a hugely significant project for the future of public transport in the greater Dublin area and we are working with the National Transport Authority to finalise and protect a route for that."

File image of what Dart Underground may look like.

- Digital Desk