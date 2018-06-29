Irish holidaymakers affected by flight cancellations as strikes continue in France

Passengers are facing travel chaos for a third consecutive weekend as a number of flights are cancelled.

A French air traffic controller strike is causing disruption to flights between Ireland and France.

Some Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights from Dublin to France along with routes that use French airspace are caught up in the debacle.

Aer Lingus say flights to Nice, Marseille and Lyon are affected, while Ryanair say that all affected customers have been contacted by email and text message and advised of their options.

Flight disruptions are possible this weekend due to ongoing French ATC strike. Please check status of flights to/from Continental Europe before departing for the airport. Change fee waivers are in place for bookings to/from Nice, Marseilles and Lyon on 30 Jun & 01 Jul. — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) June 28, 2018

Both airlines say flights will be impacted on Saturday and Sunday.

It is the third weekend in a row that's caused major disruption for travellers.

Anyone intending to fly is advised to check their airline's website.

Due to yet another unjustified French ATC strike, we regret to inform customers that we've been forced to cancel a number of flights on Saturday & Sunday. All affected customers have been contacted by email & text message & advised of their options: https://t.co/qetLWKgcww — Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 29, 2018

- Digital Desk