INMO: Pay is 'number one issue' affecting recruitment of nurses and midwives

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say pay remains the "number one issue" ahead of their union conference later this month.

They say they want to sit down with the Health and Finance Ministers to discuss current pay levels for nurses and midwives.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha

A new report from the Public Sector Pay Commission has found that pay is not the main issue affecting recruitment and retention of staff.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says a lot has to be discussed before members will agree to anything.

"We firmly believe that when you compare the salaries in counties that are recruiting from Ireland and countries that we are now competing with to get nurses to come to Ireland, we are bottom of the league table from a pay perspective," said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

"It is our considered experience that pay is a huge factor and that has to be addressed."

Digital Desk