HSE referring cancer patients to debt-collectors

There are calls for the HSE to stop referring cancer patients' debt to collection agencies.

The Irish Cancer Society says the practice is causing distress and worry to those going through treatment.

The Irish Cancer Society said that many people receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment without health insurance or a medical card are being "hounded" by debt collectors.

The charity, which is today publishing advice on the issue, says they have received complaints from many patients.

Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power, said the sums sought can vary but the whole process is very unfair.

Ms Power said: "Ranging from just €80 in some cases up to €800 or more in others, so they are getting letters from debt -collecting agencies, threatening phone calls, threats that their name will be made public if they don't the fees.

"These letters are being sent to six patients who are dealing with the physical impact of their cancer, the emotional impact and all the other stresses with their family and they really can't cope with this stress, as well."

Ms Power said there are options for patients.

She said: "I'm encouraging them to engage with the Finance Manager in the hospital even if a debt-collection agency has already been engaged.

"I am also making them aware that while agencies can legally pursue debt they can't make demands in a way that is threatening or so frequent that it causes great alarm or distress.

"We also want to make patients aware that we can help at the Irish Cancer Society."